Four things you need to know about SA's first black female fighter pilot, Mandisa Mfeka

SA's first black woman combat fighter pilot, Maj Mandisa Mfeka, shared the spotlight with President Cyril Ramaphosa when she took part in the air display during the presidential inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Here are four things you should know about her.

Her love for flying

In an interview on Afternoon Express, Mfeka said her first encounter with planes was at the age of five, when she went with her mother and grandmother to watch air shows at Durban's Virginia Airport. "She used to park her car outside of the fence and we watched the airplanes fly by, and I used to be so mesmerised."

How she pursued her dream

Mfeka said although she had dreamed of becoming a combat pilot, she never thought it was possible. Then she came across a recruitment advertisement by the South African Air Force (SAAF) at 16 years old, while she was reading about careers in maths and science.

"As I turned a page, I saw a recruitment article by the air force. My grades were really good at school and I met the entry requirements. I was thrilled." Shortly after high school, she joined the military.