Students in solidarity with victim as mutilation accused appears in Welkom court

30 May 2019 - 17:15 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Naledi Lethoba, 21, whose mutilated body was found in Welkom two weeks ago. Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with her murder.
Image: Supplied

A 19-year-old Welkom student accused of brutally killing another student, Naledi Lethoba, will remain behind bars for at least another two weeks.

Obed Leshoro was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 21-year-old Lethoba. He was arrested on Tuesday after his parents handed him over to police, and he made a brief appearance in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said he would remain in custody until June 14, when he is expected to make a formal bail application.

Lethoba's burnt body was discovered at an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom, on May 19.

"The body was found with a knife stuck in her neck, both breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face," said Thakeng.

During the court appearance, scores of students from Goldfields TVET College took to the court in solidarity with Lethoba.

