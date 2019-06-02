South Africa

KZN fracking ruling 'a devastating harbinger'

02 June 2019
The SCA has given Rhino Oil and Gas the go ahead for wide-scale gas exploration in KZN.
In what environmental lobby group FrackFree SA has described as a devastating harbinger, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling interdicting US company Rhino Oil and Gas from going ahead with wide-scale gas exploration, with view to possible fracking or intensive mining.

The area in question includes 5,500 farms in KwaZulu-Natal - about 2-million hectares.

Economists, however, say that the discovery of gas reserves would augur well for SA’s financial standing and could provide an answer to electricity woes.

