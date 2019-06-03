South Africa

Everything you need to know about the petrol attendant who has warmed Mzansi's heart

03 June 2019 - 09:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Shell garage petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele.
Image: Facebook/ Monet van Deventer

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele's simple act of kindness towards Monet van Deventer continues to see him get more blessed by the minute.

Mbele offered R100 to Van Deventer, who could have been stuck on the N2 highway had he not been kind enough to top up her tank. 

From R100 to over R300,000 - here's absolutely everything you need to know.

How it started

Van Deventer shared the heartwarming story on her Facebook page, explaining how she stopped at a Shell garage to fill up on her way to Cape Town.

"Before I asked the person to fill my car, I got this feeling that I had forgotten my card at home," she wrote.

She told Mbele not to fill up as she had no means of paying. To her complete shock, he offered to top her up from his own pocket and told her she could pay him back the next time she came by. 

Public's reaction 

After the story made it onto social media, many people praised Mbele for his kind gesture, while some shared their own encounters with petrol attendants.

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding page was established and soon the donations came pouring in.

Mbele speaks

"It was God's doing, all of this. I feel like I am dreaming, I'm shocked."

This was Mbele's response to the outpouring of love and donations he received from the public. 

Van Deventer said when she went back to pay him back, he didn't expect to see her again.

More than R385,000 raised so far

By Monday morning, South Africans had dug deep into their pockets to reward Mbele for his kindness. So far, R385,537 has been raised, with people donating anything from R30 to over R1000 each.

Van Deventer said funds will be raised through the crowdfunding site until June 30. The money will go towards paying for Mbele's children's education and to help his mother and brother, who both live with him in Khayelitsha. 

