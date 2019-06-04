South Africa

No ransom request for kidnapped Durban woman, reward still on offer

04 June 2019 - 13:58 By Orrin Singh
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a logistics tycoon, was kidnapped after being forced off the road on Thursday evening.
Image: Supplied

No solid leads have surfaced in the case of kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, 44, as members of the Hawks and a private investigator continue to search for clues. 

Moonsamy has been missing for five days after she was kidnapped on the M13 off-ramp between Pinetown and Westville on Thursday at about 6.30pm. 

Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who has been independently roped in to track down the Westville mother of two, told TimesLIVE that he was following up on something but it was a long shot. 

Nathanson said there had been no substantial proof to suggest that Moonsamy was either alive or dead. 

"No one has called demanding a ransom or anything," he said.

Meanwhile provincial Hawks spokesperson Cpt Simphiwe Mhlongo said while there had been "no movement" in the case, they remained hopeful.

"There have been no leads but we are hoping that we get something soon," Mhlongo said.

Moonsamy is the youngest daughter of Poonsamy and Lutchmee Naicker, who run the multi-million logistics company, Crossmoor Transport, with their two sons, Alvin and Inderan. 

Moonsamy worked at the family business in the finance department.

A substantial reward for any information leading to the safe return of Moonsamy has been offered by her family and still stands. 

Members of the public should contact 081-315-6387 or 082-851-6554 with any information related to the case. 

