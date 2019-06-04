No ransom request for kidnapped Durban woman, reward still on offer

No solid leads have surfaced in the case of kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, 44, as members of the Hawks and a private investigator continue to search for clues.

Moonsamy has been missing for five days after she was kidnapped on the M13 off-ramp between Pinetown and Westville on Thursday at about 6.30pm.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who has been independently roped in to track down the Westville mother of two, told TimesLIVE that he was following up on something but it was a long shot.