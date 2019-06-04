'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed

A licensing department official who came under fire for alleged aggression and racist utterances against a client in Bedfordview last month, has been fired with immediate effect, the City of Ekurhuleni confirmed on Tuesday.

The municipality said it "acted swiftly to institute disciplinary processes" following "egregious racist remarks" and aggression against a client.

"The official failed to make a substantive written submission on why his contract should not be terminated. Subsequently, the city had no option but to dismiss the employee with immediate effect," said spokesperson Themba Gabede.