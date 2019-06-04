RocoMamas vs McDonald's: Their latest beef got so cheesy
Beef or chilli cheese fries anyone? SA fast-food joint RocoMamas has accused fast-food giant McDonald's of biting its idea - again.
It all started with a tweet, where McDonald's was promoting its new chilli cheese fries. Translated, the tweet reads: "You call yourself an independent lady but you can't afford to spoil yourself with chilli cheese fries, how babes?"
NEW Chilli Cheese Fries.— McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) June 3, 2019
Available now for only R34.90. pic.twitter.com/jEFM2tHAdF
An observant social media user noticed the similarities of the McDonald's fries to those of RocoMama's and asked if the fast-food joint had "died".
Responding to the questions, RocoMamas asked McDonald's if it was looking for something else to copy.
Looking for something else to copy beloved? https://t.co/OsAK6PHsYr— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) June 4, 2019
Many found this "altercation" between the two hilarious, even suggesting that RocoMamas' account could be hacked. Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
They could have just asked nicely. We've have politely said no, but ask anyway 😊. Manners are important. https://t.co/B8f54THk52— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) June 4, 2019
If you've had their attempt at patties, then you know that this can't be beef 🙃 https://t.co/QRxYFUgage— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) June 4, 2019