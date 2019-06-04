South Africa

South Africans pay tribute to their dads ahead of Father's Day

04 June 2019 - 06:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans took to social media to share heartfelt messages under the hashtag #DankieTyma.
Image: Twitter/@Jnr_vee

South Africans took to social media on Monday to share heartfelt messages about their dads ahead of Father's Day later this month.

The posts also included dedications to uncles, grandfathers and other father figures who helped raise them.

Here are just a few of the messages posted under the hashtag #DankieTyma.

