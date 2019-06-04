South Africans pay tribute to their dads ahead of Father's Day
South Africans took to social media on Monday to share heartfelt messages about their dads ahead of Father's Day later this month.
The posts also included dedications to uncles, grandfathers and other father figures who helped raise them.
Here are just a few of the messages posted under the hashtag #DankieTyma.
He is not my dad but the father of my kids, thank you @MANTHINGOS so much for the love and support you give to your kids. They are truly blessed to have you in their lives. #DankieTyma pic.twitter.com/uGtcivP9PD— Molly Moo (@mollyleshabane) June 3, 2019
#DankieTyma for giving me the best 8years of my life. God robbed me hard 😭😭 but i guess he needed you more. The void and pain your passing has left, i dont wish it on my worst enemy. Return if possible 💔— chubby cheeks (@kgalalelo_Mak) June 3, 2019
Your presence in our lives is priceless (you know all my friends names and class mates names from high school even today😂). The way you treat and love my mother 👑❤️👌🏿. Your consistent love, support and kindness reminds me of how more God (father in heaven) loves us. #DankieTyma pic.twitter.com/7e0ilrJaJ6— SC: MetaLetoka (@metaletoka) June 3, 2019
#DankieTyma for supporting my decision of quitting my Taxi Driving job and going back to school, for believing in me when I told you that I will make even after a 6 year break. Lastly for being patient with me while I was still job seeking and studying further💖. pic.twitter.com/fsHfAzBJ7t— Anathi Qina (@AnathiQina) June 3, 2019
Yesterday it was Sunday the 2nd marking exactly 7 months since I last saw you💔😔 we miss you so much... but #DankieTyma for everything and making sure that we never went to bed hungry... and making sure we got what we needed always... Thank you so much and RIP Manzini❤😭 pic.twitter.com/iDSVn5I8RI— Miss Manzini (@AyandaYahyah) June 3, 2019
#DankieTyma you probably won't see this, but I appreciate you. Thank you for setting the bar high and continuing being the person that you are. Kuzolunga! Keep bek g the person you are Dr Kuch ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWfIZPJ8JB— Attorney_in the making 💥°® (@Jnr_vee) June 3, 2019
At 8 I had already lost both my parents. The dude right here my uncle(i call him dad) made sure I never felt alone...he raised me well ..loved me ..cared for me ..till this day ..My role model,my rock NGWANE,SOGODI,NZIMASE,SOTHOLE ngithi #DankieTyma ..I love you man pic.twitter.com/slS6HysEpy— KHANYILE NGWANE SOGODI (@SKar1009) June 3, 2019
#DankieTyma— Asanele Malibeni (@Asanele20729203) June 3, 2019
There will never be enough words to express how much i appreciate my dad. Mom left and man raised me, i remember my first school uniform 🤣, the grasshopper shoes 😢,. I could take the whole day. A man who stressed about my schooling👨 ❤️I want to make him proud