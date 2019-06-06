South Africa

Cape Town fisherman dies, two saved as boat capsizes at sea

06 June 2019 - 16:45 By Lwandile Bhengu
The boat that washed ashore on Wednesday in Sandbaai on the Cape south coast.
The boat that washed ashore on Wednesday in Sandbaai on the Cape south coast.
Image: NSRI

A fisherman has died after his boat was lost at sea near Cape Town on Tuesday.

The man had been on a fishing trip with two other people when the motor had a mechanical failure and left them adrift between Smitswinkel Bay and Pringle Bay in the Cape.

"They had been drifting without motor power since earlier in the day while fishing in the Cape Point area when their motor failed, reportedly on Tuesday morning," said National Sea Rescue Institute Simonstown station commander Darren Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that shortly after the men had raised the alarm on Tuesday about their situation, contact with them was lost. After a joint search between rescue personnel, the boat was located on Wednesday in Sandbaai on the Cape south coast.

"NSRI Hermanus, WC government health EMS, EMR ambulance services, the SA Police Services and a SA Air Force helicopter responded and on arrival on the scene it was found that the fishing boat had capsized in the waves at Sandbaai and washed ashore with the fishermen," Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that CPR efforts were unsuccessful and the fisherman was declared dead on the scene. The other two were treated for hypothermia and transported to a local hospital.

MORE

WATCH | Cruise ship slams into Venice wharf as tourists flee

A massive cruise ship lost control as it docked in Venice on Sunday, crashing into the wharf and hitting a tourist boat after suffering an engine ...
News
4 days ago

Five fishermen rescued after hitting a whale off the Western Cape coast

Five fishermen were forced to abandon their boat after they struck a whale near Lambert's Bay, in the Western Cape on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | KZN fishermen rescued after wave capsizes boat, killing one

One person died and three others were injured when a commercial fishing boat capsized after launching at Mtunzini, north of Durban, on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  4. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X