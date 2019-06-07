South Africa

Brazen Sea Point high school armed robbers still at large

07 June 2019 - 10:14 By Dan Meyer
Brazen armed criminals robbed teachers and pupils at Sea Point High on Wednesday, making off with 50 cellphones after assaulting a teacher.
Brazen armed criminals robbed teachers and pupils at Sea Point High on Wednesday, making off with 50 cellphones after assaulting a teacher.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A teacher was assaulted and 50 cellphones were stolen at Sea Point High School on Wednesday after armed robbers scaled the school fence and invaded a packed classroom while students were writing exams.

The suspects are yet to be arrested.

"The circumstances surrounding an armed robbery are being investigated following an incident on Wednesday around 10.10am at a high school in Sea Point," said Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

"Two armed men entered a classroom, threatened a teacher and pupils and fled with cellphones."

Exams continued as scheduled on Friday and the school has made counselling available to all students. The teacher who was assaulted has received medical treatment.

"We hope the SAPS will use the camera footage to identify the suspects and ensure they face the full might of the law," said provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer. "I have also requested that this case be added to the watching brief lists and my office has already made contact with the Sea Point SAPS," said Shäfer.

"I am genuinely concerned that criminals have become so brazen that they enter school premises on a busy road, in broad daylight, and that not even a strong security presence, CCTV footage or fencing serve as a deterrent."

MORE

Two more arrested for alleged attack on US students and professors in Mamelodi

Two suspects are expected to appear in court after they were arrested in connection with robbing international students at a pre-school in Mamelodi ...
News
1 week ago

Mondeor High School pupil could have died over a cellphone: police

It was possible that Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula was killed for his cellphone, Gauteng police said on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

Shots fired as tuck shop robbed near Sandton school

Armed men robbed a tuck shop down the road from The Kings School in Linbro Park, Sandton, on Monday afternoon, police said.
News
3 months ago

As the bullets flew, pupils hid under desks at Edenvale High School

The police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the armed robbery at Edenvale High School on Johannesburg's East Rand on Thursday in ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Germiston shooting leaves man dead in car, another dead in the road South Africa
  4. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  5. Would-be rapist needed surgery after Free State doctor bit his tongue South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X