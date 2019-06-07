Google, Reserve Bank, Investec and Sars rated SA's best places to work

The SA Reserve Bank heads the list of the employers business students view as most attractive to work for.

The central bank was followed by revenue service Sars, Investec, Deloitte and Transnet in the top five.

This is contained in a survey by research and advisory firm Universum SA, which revealed SA's most attractive employers for 2019.

For the second year in a row, Google remained the most attractive employer for professionals. It was followed by Investec, Discovery, Coca-Cola and AB Inbev.

This year, nearly 23,000 working professionals and 40,000 students participated in the survey to share their opinions and views on career goals and ideal employers.

The survey found that students and professionals prioritised security and stability from employers.