South Africa

More SA employees are reporting unethical behaviour, survey finds

04 June 2019 - 16:20 By Nico Gous
The 2019 SA Business Ethics Survey reveals that more employees are reporting unethical behaviour in the workplace.
The 2019 SA Business Ethics Survey reveals that more employees are reporting unethical behaviour in the workplace.
Image: bakhtiarzein / 123RF Stock Photo

More employees who see unethical behaviour in the workplace are reporting it.

That is what The Ethics Institute (TEI) found in its 2019 South African Business Ethics Survey (SABES).

It found an increase in unethical behaviour at work: from 18% in 2009, to 25% in 2016, to 31% in 2019. The number of employees who saw and reported this increased from 48% in 2016 to 55% in 2019.

In the latest survey, 2,253 respondents from 19 private-sector organisations in the banking, finance, medical services, mining, tourism and hospitality, wholesale and retail, insurance and business services, and information and communications technology (ICT) industries participated in the online survey and telephonic interviews between October 2018 and March 2019.

'It was the most depressing time of my career': Rajesh Sundaram's damning testimony in five quotes

Sundaram said the Gupta family played South Africans and Jacob Zuma.
Politics
9 hours ago

Almost six out of 10 (58.5%) respondents were non-managerial employees, nearly three out of 10 (29.8%) were middle management and the remaining 8.7% were executives or directors. Over a third (38.5%) were between the ages of 31 and 40, and most (58%) were men.

The primary reasons for failing to report unethical behaviour, according to the survey, were the "fear of victimisation and not believing anything would be done about it".

The industries with the highest ethical scores were banking and tourism and hospitality. The most unethical industries were mining, along with wholesale and retail.

"These industries also tend to employ more unskilled labour, who may not enjoy the same status or treatment as their more skilled counterparts," said the institute.

Senior managers tended to score the ethics in their office highly, while nonmanagerial employees believed it was the worst.

“These findings may indicate a general disconnect in the way that senior leaders view ethical culture, compared with the majority of employees operating at lower levels," said the institute.

"The leaders in corporate South Africa are evidently not entirely in touch with, and may be under some illusions about, the overall ethical culture maturity of their organisations."

READ MORE:

Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels fired for involvement in dodgy deals

Suzanne Daniels‚ the Eskom whistle-blower who was formerly head of its legal and compliance department‚ has been dismissed from the company after a ...
Business
10 months ago

Biltong and chips for sale as state capture inquiry starts‚ but no whistle-blowers coming forward

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture started on a technical note on Monday‚ with its legal team outlining the terms of reference and ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X