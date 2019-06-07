South Africa

WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand

07 June 2019 - 11:23 By Nico Gous
A teacher has been suspended after being filmed with a gun in a classroom, while invigilating an exam paper.
Image: Video grab

A teacher filmed invigilating a Grade 11 mid-year examination with a gun hanging in his hand has been suspended, the Mpumalanga Department of Education said on Friday.

The 26-year-old male teacher also faces a possible criminal charge.

"Given the nature of this incident, the school has been directed to open a case with the police," the department said in a statement.

This incident happened on Monday, June 4, while pupils were writing the tourism paper.

"The department views this in serious light and has already instituted an investigation to understand the circumstances that lead to this conduct.

"...The department will monitor the developments at this school very closely."

Education officials believe "this is an isolated incident".

"...It may not be tolerated regardless of the circumstances. Those who are involved in the upbringing and moulding of children should always ensure that they set high moral standards.

"The department urges teachers and stakeholders to uphold the honour and dignity of the teaching profession and expose any behavior that seeks to undermine this virtue."

