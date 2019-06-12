South Africa

WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head

12 June 2019 - 11:17 By timeslive

Incredible slow motion footage has been released of a great white shark lunging up and grabbing the head of a tuna off the coast of Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape.

The video was filmed during a cage-diving trip in March.

Filmed in slow-motion, the shark rises from the depths to grab a tuna head in its jaws. It then shakes it from side to side before dragging it back below the water.

That part of SA's coastline is known for its abundance of sharks, with tourists flocking from around the world to see the great white shark.

MORE:

US teenager loses leg in shark attack

A teenager lost part of her leg after being attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast of the southeastern United States, her family said on ...
News
1 week ago

Sharkey, beware that current! It’s a repellent electric cable

South African shark scientists and technology experts will conduct two further tests with an electrified shark repellent barrier this year, one at a ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Western Cape surfers rescue baby great white shark

This baby great white got a second chance thanks to Victoria Bay surfers and lifeguards.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X