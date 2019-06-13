South Africa

Limpopo court sentences rhino poacher to five years in jail

13 June 2019 - 20:46 By Nico Gous
File photo. Members of a forensics team perform an autopsy on a rhino killed for its horn in the Kruger National Park.
File photo. Members of a forensics team perform an autopsy on a rhino killed for its horn in the Kruger National Park.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Lenyenye regional court in Limpopo sentenced a rhino poacher, Themba Ndlovu, 40, to five years' imprisonment on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Marobo Seabela said in a statement on Thursday the police had been tipped off about three suspects plotting to poach rhinos on a farm near Hoedspruit on November 1 2017.

The police arrested two suspects while they were jumping over a fence to gain entry to the farm while the third suspect escaped.

“The arrested suspects were found in possession of .375 rifle with a silencer, live ammunition, an axe and a knife,” Seabela said.

One suspect sustained injuries during the arrest and later died in hospital.

MORE:

Poaching slows but Africa's elephants still face extinction

The illegal slaughter of African elephants to feed Asia's demand for ivory has decreased by more than half in eight years, but the majestic mammals ...
News
2 weeks ago

Arms probe links Czech guns to Kruger rhino slaughter

A gunrunning network dubbed the Rhino Rifle Syndicate is behind a worldwide plot to equip Kruger National Park poachers with high-powered Czech-made ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four-year probe cracks rhino-poaching gun racket

A four-year investigation, Follow The Guns, by the Conflict Awareness Project (CAP), has uncovered evidence of a gunrunning network operated over ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X