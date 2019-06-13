Limpopo court sentences rhino poacher to five years in jail

The Lenyenye regional court in Limpopo sentenced a rhino poacher, Themba Ndlovu, 40, to five years' imprisonment on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Marobo Seabela said in a statement on Thursday the police had been tipped off about three suspects plotting to poach rhinos on a farm near Hoedspruit on November 1 2017.

The police arrested two suspects while they were jumping over a fence to gain entry to the farm while the third suspect escaped.

“The arrested suspects were found in possession of .375 rifle with a silencer, live ammunition, an axe and a knife,” Seabela said.

One suspect sustained injuries during the arrest and later died in hospital.