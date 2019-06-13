South Africa

KZN is expecting a R1bn financial boost during the winter holiday season

13 June 2019 - 17:25 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Durban beachfront
Durban beachfront
Image: Supplied/Computicket

The department of economic development in KwaZulu-Natal is expecting a R1.7bn economic injection as holidaymakers descend on the province for the June holiday season.

"The winter holiday season attracts more than half a million domestic travellers to KZN, proving that the province is definitely a favourite among South African travellers," said economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said they were also expecting growth in international tourists due to the increase in international flights to King Shaka International airport.

"With the number of international airlines now flying directly to the province, we expect  another 100,000 international visitors to grace our shores this season," she said.

Holidaymakers will be kept entertained by a variety of shows and events during the June/July period, such as the Vodacom Durban July, Disney on Ice-Magical Ice Festival and the Durban Film Festival.

The MEC said that they had estimated hotel occupancy to be between 60% and 70% and encouraged holidaymakers to book accommodation early.

MORE

Centurion keeps Boxing Day Test

Centurion has been given another Boxing Day Test for Christmas‚ but that means the season will be less than festive at Kingsmead.
Sport
2 weeks ago

KZN welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors in public holiday bonanza

An estimated R1bn is expected to flow into KwaZulu-Natal's economy, with 250,000 domestic and 60,000 international visitors anticipated by tourism ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X