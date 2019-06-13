KZN is expecting a R1bn financial boost during the winter holiday season

The department of economic development in KwaZulu-Natal is expecting a R1.7bn economic injection as holidaymakers descend on the province for the June holiday season.

"The winter holiday season attracts more than half a million domestic travellers to KZN, proving that the province is definitely a favourite among South African travellers," said economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said they were also expecting growth in international tourists due to the increase in international flights to King Shaka International airport.

"With the number of international airlines now flying directly to the province, we expect another 100,000 international visitors to grace our shores this season," she said.

Holidaymakers will be kept entertained by a variety of shows and events during the June/July period, such as the Vodacom Durban July, Disney on Ice-Magical Ice Festival and the Durban Film Festival.

The MEC said that they had estimated hotel occupancy to be between 60% and 70% and encouraged holidaymakers to book accommodation early.