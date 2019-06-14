Qualifying Joburg residents could see their municipal debts written off

Johannesburg residents struggling to pay for municipal rates and services have been thrown a lifeline that could see half, if not more, of their debts written off.

The city approved a break-through debt-rehabilitation programme at a council sitting on Thursday.

Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni said in a statement that tough economic times called for an “innovative approach to mounting municipal debt”.

The idea is to ensure that defaulting ratepayers are brought back into good standing on their municipal accounts.

“The broad concept of the programme hinges on an application process that will allow for strained household owners to apply for municipal debt rehabilitation,” said Ngobeni.