South Africa

NPA won't prosecute security guards over student's death in campus protest

18 June 2019 - 14:34 By LWANDILE BHENGU
The EFF Students Command says it will continue to fight for justice for slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.
The EFF Students Command says it will continue to fight for justice for slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute in the shooting incident of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela, a final-year public administration student, was shot outside the university's Steve Biko campus in February during clashes between students and private security guards. He died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said that the docket was taken to the senior public prosecutor who did not want to prosecute.

The acting director of public prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu, said: "The matter was withdrawn against the accused as there was insufficient evidence. The matter has been referred for an inquest and the NPA will await that outcome." 

Members of the EFF Students Command at DUT, to which Madonsela belonged, said they were not pleased by the decision and would be mobilising students.

"We are very disappointed and pained by this decision. Ours is to regroup and mobilise students and demand justice for Mlungisi because he died fighting for students to register. We will continue to fight and call for justice," said Students Command president Buntu Faku.

During his memorial service, Madonsela was hailed for championing student issues.

DUT said that they had been informed by the police about the matter and that nobody would be charged with Madonsela's death.

DUT students want security company prosecuted for student's death

Durban University of Technology students have called for the prosecution of the university following the fatal shooting of Mlungisi Madonsela
News
3 months ago

DUT classes disrupted as students demand justice for slain student

Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command members disrupted lectures at Durban's University of Technology on Monday.
News
3 months ago

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini in court for 'Sona slap' of police officer

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the slapping of a police officer after ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X