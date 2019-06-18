South Africa

Police sound warning as fourth body of homeless man found in Pretoria

18 June 2019 - 14:13 By TimesLIVE
Police are advising homeless people to sleep in groups after a fourth body of a man believed to be homeless was found on the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday. Three other homeless men were murdered in similar circumstances in the capital in recent weeks.
Police are advising homeless people to sleep in groups after a fourth body of a man believed to be homeless was found on the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday. Three other homeless men were murdered in similar circumstances in the capital in recent weeks.
Image: Supplied

A case of murder has been opened following the discovery of a fourth man found dead in the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.

The cause of death and the motive behind the most recent killing are under investigation. Preliminary investigations "could only reveal that the deceased had suffered an injury towards the back of the head," said the police's Capt Daniel Mavimbela.

"While the police are working tirelessly to identify the alleged killers of middle-aged men who were believed to have been homeless, they have also reiterated the plea for homeless people to remain vigilant and sleep in groups following the discovery of a fourth body on a pavement at the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday morning."

MORE:

Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.
News
4 days ago

Manhunt triggered as three homeless men killed in Pretoria in two weeks

Police in Pretoria launched a manhunt on Tuesday after a third homeless man was killed in the capital in the past two weeks.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X