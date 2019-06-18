Police sound warning as fourth body of homeless man found in Pretoria

A case of murder has been opened following the discovery of a fourth man found dead in the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.

The cause of death and the motive behind the most recent killing are under investigation. Preliminary investigations "could only reveal that the deceased had suffered an injury towards the back of the head," said the police's Capt Daniel Mavimbela.

"While the police are working tirelessly to identify the alleged killers of middle-aged men who were believed to have been homeless, they have also reiterated the plea for homeless people to remain vigilant and sleep in groups following the discovery of a fourth body on a pavement at the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday morning."