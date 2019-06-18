Teachers should be trained to deal with violence at schools, experts say

Teachers need to be trained to deal with violence at schools, education experts say.

"They are not being prepared to deal with levels of school violence," said Roné Mcfarlane, co-head of research at Equal Education.

McFarlane was speaking at a panel discussion on violence at schools hosted by the National Press Club in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"If something violent happens at school, there must be a plan to deal with it. If you have structure like that, then it becomes easy for teachers to deal with the situation," McFarlane said.

She said it was important for all stakeholders to come together to deal with the issue of violence at schools.

McFarlane said it was also important to unpack causes of violence before dealing with interventions.

Basil Manuel, the executive director at the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), echoed McFarlane’s sentiments that training teachers is necessary.

"The problem is vast and there are things we can do such as attending to infrastructure issues, the appropriate training of principals and teachers," Manuel said.

He said since corporal punishment was banned, teachers had not been trained to deal with violence at schools.