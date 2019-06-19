South Africa

Bodies piling up as fifth homeless man murdered in Pretoria in a month

19 June 2019 - 12:27 By Iavan Pijoos
The body of a fifth homeless man has been found in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday.
The body of a fifth homeless man has been found in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A fifth homeless man has been found murdered on the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday, police said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man's body was found on Wednesday morning at a bus terminal about 400m from Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk.

Peters said police could confirm that "at this point, all [five] victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night".

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed a high-level task team to investigate the murders.

"Without wanting to sow panic in our communities, especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable," said Mawela.

"Our task, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end."

The five murder victims were found in different parts of Muckleneuk over the past month.

The first three victims were stabbed and beaten. The fourth body was found on a pavement at the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday morning. He had "suffered an injury towards the back of the head," said police. 

All homeless people are urged to remain vigilant and to sleep in groups. 

Lt-Gen Mawela said police were also trying to ensure more of the city's homeless are accommodated in shelters.

He assured the public of the SAPS commitment "to getting to the bottom of these murders and bringing back a sense of calm within the community."

Mawela said he has instructed a high-level task team comprising specialists from forensic services who include pathologists and criminal psychologists; crime intelligence; and detectives to prioritise the investigation.

READ MORE:

Police sound warning as fourth body of homeless man found in Pretoria

A case of murder has been opened by police following the discovery of a fourth man found dead in the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X