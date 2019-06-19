Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend

Get your jackets, blankets and firewood ready - a cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape on Friday, before spreading to the rest of the country at the weekend.

“Strong westerly to northwesterly winds (40km/h-60km/h) can be expected from the morning onwards over the entire Western Cape province, ahead of the arrival of the cold front,” said the SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday.

“Gale-force winds (60km/h-75km/h, with gusts of 80km/h-100km/h) can also be expected in places over the central Karoo, Breede River Valley districts and Cape Peninsula. Gale force winds associated with the passage of the cold front are also anticipated on Friday along the coast between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.”

SAWS warned that these winds might damage settlements and infrastructure, adding that falling trees and dust could affect travelling times.

Rain is expected to start in the Western Cape on Friday at midday, before spreading eastward inland over the rest of the province during the late afternoon and evening.

“It is anticipated that the majority of the rain will fall over the western parts of the province, where 20mm-30mm is expected on Friday. However, rainfall in mountainous areas could peak as high as 40mm-50mm,” said SAWS.