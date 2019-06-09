Taste & Tell
Meaty oxtail in just 30 minutes: where to buy the best ready-to-cook version
We ranked convenience meals from three major supermarkets. Here's which one's oxtail was the most mouthwatering
09 June 2019 - 00:10
We ranked convenience meals from three major supermarkets. Here's which one's oxtail was the most mouthwatering
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.