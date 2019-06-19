South Africa

FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts

19 June 2019 - 11:11 By Iavan Pijoos
Many took to social media on Tuesday evening to say they had received 'blessings' from FNB.
Many took to social media on Tuesday evening to say they had received 'blessings' from FNB.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

FNB confirmed on Wednesday morning that it would be reversing transactions which resulted in money being mistakenly paid into some customers' accounts.

"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers' transactional accounts has been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases.

"Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused," the bank said.

This after many took to social media on Tuesday evening saying they had received "blessings" from FNB.

"So FNB decided to bless me me with R176k @FNBSA what am I supposed to do with it, I don't want to get arrested," one comment read.

A second comment read: "Everyone is getting money from FNB, something Standard bank will never do for me. Now I’m thinking about all those times they called me to open an account with them."

FNB has urged its customers with specific queries on their accounts to contact their bankers, or to call 087 575 9404 (personal banking), or 087 736 2247 (business banking).

MORE:

Durban couple accused in R1bn ponzi scheme appear in court at last

The criminal trial of alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds Yunus Moolla and his wife Fathima Carawan finally got under way on Tuesday.
News
21 hours ago

SA banks battle it out for scarce IT skills

It still takes months to hire and banks are paying ever-rising salaries to win talent
Business
3 days ago

Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency with Libra

Facebook is leaping into the world of cryptocurrency with its own digital money, designed to let people save, send or spend money as easily as firing ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X