IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa holds pre-Sona youth dialogue
Young people have shared with President Cyril Ramaphosa some of the challenges they currently face living in South Africa, ahead of his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.
Continuing the Youth Month theme, Ramaphosa invited young people to a pre-Sona youth dialogue at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town.
Several young people said they hoped that Ramaphosa would address unemployment in his Sona speech.
Others stressed the importance of including differently abled people in the economy. They told Ramaphosa that not enough is being done to create more opportunities for disabled youth.
Other delegates at the dialogue wanted Ramaphosa to help curb discrimination against members of the LGBTQI+ community at home affairs when looking to get married.
#PresidentialYouthDialogue #NYDA #SONA2019 LGBTQI Camagwini Nongxongo says queer couples still face challenges at Home Affairs when officials don’t process their applications to get married. She says hiring queer people at Home Affairs could be a solution to this. pic.twitter.com/EaeMZxQLqs— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 19, 2019