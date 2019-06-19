Limpopo municipality invaded twice in consecutive days

A fight broke out in the chambers of the Mogalakwena municipality in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Tuesday after a group arrived at the municipal offices and attacked security guards protecting the premises.

“The group then forced entry into the municipal chambers and disrupted members of the council during a council sitting," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe on Wednesday.

"A fight broke out between the two groups. During the process, several people allegedly assaulted each other and also damaged the doors of the municipal offices.”

The police arrested five people, aged between 40 and 51, for assault. Two of the suspects were later released on R1,000 bail each. The other three were only given a warning. They will appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court again on Thursday.

Ngoepe said the disruptions continued on Wednesday morning, when another group forced their way onto the premises. “They then threatened the security officers and forced entry inside the yard before closing all the gates,” he said.

The police arrested 20 suspects, aged between 18 and 44, for trespassing on Wednesday. They are also expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Public order police are currently monitoring the situation.