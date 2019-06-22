South Africa

Man struck by train at station in Johannesburg

22 June 2019 - 16:48 By TimesLIVE
Netcare 911 responded on Friday night when a man was hit by a train at Jeppestown station.
Netcare 911 responded on Friday night when a man was hit by a train at Jeppestown station.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911.

A man was left seriously injured after being struck by a train at the Jeppestown train station in Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred shortly before 8pm on Friday. The man was apparently crossing the railway line.  

“The patient was assessed and found to be in a serious condition.

“He was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

MORE

Student wins case over fall from train

A KwaZulu-Natal student who stepped off a moving train after it failed to stop at her station has successfully sued the Passenger Rail Agency of SA ...
News
6 days ago

Teen falls to death while playing in a trench at Soweto train station

City of Johannesburg officials discovered the corpse of a 14-year-old child who died on Sunday in a trench at a construction site at a train station ...
News
2 weeks ago

Broken signalling system and failed brakes led to Pretoria train crash

The signalling systems between two stations in Pretoria was broken for about two years and contributed to the train crash on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa
  3. O jewa ke eng?: The tweet that changed the world South Africa
  4. Siam Lee murder, rape accused dies before trial South Africa
  5. WATCH | Victim urged to report crime after mugging at Hillbrow hotspot South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X