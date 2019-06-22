Man struck by train at station in Johannesburg

A man was left seriously injured after being struck by a train at the Jeppestown train station in Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred shortly before 8pm on Friday. The man was apparently crossing the railway line.

“The patient was assessed and found to be in a serious condition.

“He was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.