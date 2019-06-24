South Africa

Serial rapist admits guilt in plea bargain, but no deal on sentence

24 June 2019 - 14:52 By SHAIN GERMANER
Serial rapist Bongani Mashigo was arrested after one of his victims bit his finger so hard that he was forced to seek medical treatment - and was recognised by the victim.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock. File photo.

A Randfontein serial rapist who was caught thanks to the bravery of his final victim has pleaded guilty to the rape of three women and the attempted rape of a fourth.

Bongani Mashigo was caught in May last year, after one of his victims fought back, biting his finger so hard that he was forced to seek medical treatment. In a twist of fate, the woman visited the same clinic at the same time for treatment and pointed him out, resulting in his arrest.

Over four months last year, he attacked women in and around Randfontein, beating, strangling, robbing and raping his victims.

In a plea statement submitted to the high court sitting at Palm Ridge, Mashigo pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, four of attempted murder, two of robbery, and one of attempted rape.

He was initially set to take a plea deal that would have already decided his sentence, but the defence and prosecution were unable to reach an agreement, resulting in the court having to determine his sentence.

To avoid the prescribed sentence of multiple life sentences for the rape charges, Mashigo will have to prove substantial and compelling circumstances to presiding acting judge Thomas Mathunzi.

While sentencing proceedings were meant to continue at court on Monday, Mashigo said he was feeling ill. This resulted in the case being postponed to later this week to enable  him to receive medical treatment at the prison where he is being detained.

