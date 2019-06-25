WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage

"These guys were speaking Afrikaans and kept punching me. When I wiped my face, I saw it was just blood coming out," he said.

The full-time pastor of Greater Glory International Ministries said he parked his car and got hold of a wheel spanner from a place which fixed tyres at the garage.

"As I turned, they started driving off. I tried to chase them, but I was too late."

Rambebu said he went into the garage to get the CCTV footage and to ask the petrol attendants what had happened.

"They told me that those people said something about my EFF cap that I was wearing and that they were calling me the k-word. I didn't respond, because I didn't hear them," he said.

He said he went to the doctor and opened a case at the Roodepoort police station.

"I want the guys to be arrested, because I am angry and wanted to fight back - but I am a pastor and didn't want to go to jail. Let the law take its course."

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that an assault case had been opened.

Makhubela said they were investigating but no arrests had been made.