Man fights off three attackers on farm near Citrusdal

Three suspects armed with a gun, knife and a knobkerrie assaulted a 68-year-old man on a farm near Citrusdal in the Western Cape at the weekend.

"The victim was assaulted by the suspects and transported to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told TimesLIVE on Monday.

The man and his wife, from Saldanha Bay, were visiting the farm when they were attacked on Saturday evening.

AfriForum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, tweeted: "Visitor at a farm was attacked by three suspects armed with a firearm, knife and knobkerrie. Victim fought back and was stabbed and hit, but managed to flee into the house and activate the panic alarm. Suspects fled, no arrests made."

Sergeant Leandre Brooks of the Citrusdal police told News24 that the man was grabbed by the throat but he managed to fight back and press the panic button.