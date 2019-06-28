South Africa

Homeless shelter baas: ‘We install order through the sjambok’

28 June 2019 - 05:59 By Graeme Hosken
Gerhard Naude, a homeless man in Pretoria who sought shelter at Struben No. 2.
Gerhard Naude, a homeless man in Pretoria who sought shelter at Struben No. 2.
Image: Alon Skuy

A city-owned homeless shelter in Pretoria is being run by a rogue chairman who insists he was legitimately elected by a taxi association and is supported by a “committee” who use sjamboks to “keep the peace”.

As a suspected serial killer prowls the streets of Pretoria where five homeless people have been killed, Times Select visits the people living at Struben No. 2.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X