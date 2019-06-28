Homeless shelter baas: ‘We install order through the sjambok’
28 June 2019 - 05:59
A city-owned homeless shelter in Pretoria is being run by a rogue chairman who insists he was legitimately elected by a taxi association and is supported by a “committee” who use sjamboks to “keep the peace”.
As a suspected serial killer prowls the streets of Pretoria where five homeless people have been killed, Times Select visits the people living at Struben No. 2.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.