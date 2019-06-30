South Africa

'Hero' Aaron Motsoaledi jumps in to help bleeding passenger in Namibia

30 June 2019 - 15:18 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Former health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi hailed a hero after stepping in to help a passenger who was suffering a nose-bleed on a plane.
Former health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi hailed a hero after stepping in to help a passenger who was suffering a nose-bleed on a plane.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Former health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been hailed as a hero after assisting a bleeding passenger in Namibia moments before a plane took off on Friday.  

SA musician Ntokozo Mahlangu, more popularly known as Shade, said he had been travelling from Namibia to SA when he witnessed Motsoaledi in action after the plane's cabin crew appeared to have failed to assist the man. 

"It was totally amazing to watch him assist like that. Normally, we expect ministers to sort of fold their arms and get VIP treatment, but this was certainly not the case," he told TimesLIVE. 

Mahlangu had been booked to perform at the Migration Dialogue for Southern Africa  conference which was attended by ministers from various countries and hosted by Namibia.

He said the man had been suffering from a nose-bleed moments before boarding the plane. 

"The man was behind me, but I had to let him skip the queue as I was still waiting for my band members. He started bleeding before he entered the plane.

"The cabin crew was all over the place and seemed like they couldn't assist. I don't know if someone alerted the minister or he decided to help," he said.

Mahlangu said he was too impressed to keep quiet about the deed. 

"He [Motsoaledi] was running around like a little child. You know how windy airports can be. To watch him pick up blood-stained tissues that were blown by air was amazing - very selfless of him," he added.

MORE

Elevator crash: 'I thought of my pregnant wife and held on' - victim recalls terror

With blood flowing from her head, she screamed for help one last time, before her cry went silent.
News
4 days ago

Firefighter heroes reunited with baby they saved from the brink of death

Earlier this month a Cape Town woman ran frantically into the Belhar fire station with her two-week old baby who had stopped breathing and was ...
News
1 week ago

Unemployed nurse treats pedestrian with pharmacy emergency kit

Driving home after a hectic gym session Bongani Khunjwa, a professional nurse, saw a man bleeding on the side of the road after having been hit by a ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  2. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  3. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Woman who miscarried after being shot in abdomen charged for her foetus's death World
  5. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X