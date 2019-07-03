South Africa

Local newspaper fight over price fixing ends up in Constitutional Court

03 July 2019 - 13:06 By SHAIN GERMANER
The Constitutional Court was adjudicating a complaint against Media24.
The Constitutional Court was adjudicating a complaint against Media24.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

In a judgment that divided the justices of the Constitutional Court, a complaint against Media24 for alleged predatory price fixing has been dismissed.

In the court’s ruling on Wednesday, Justice Leona Theron detailed the lengthy history of the complaint against the media giant.

The media company was accused of predatory price fixing and essentially forcing other local Welkom newspapers out of business through the manipulation of advertising costs.

The initial complaint was lodged against Media24 at the Competition Commission by a competitor, Gold Net News.

Between 1999 and 2009, Media24 was running two newspapers in the Welkom area, Vista and Forum. While Media24 was the dominant news force in the area, it was estimated that Gold Net News catered to about a quarter of the market.

All three newspapers were distributed for free, and sustained themselves financially by selling space to advertisers. However, between 2004 and 2009, Media24 cut the rates for advertisers wishing to advertise in Forum.

In its arguments at the Competition Commission, Gold Net News insisted that the prices were so low that they amounted to pricing below the cost of producing the paper.

In January 2009, Gold Net News was forced to shut down, as it could no longer compete with the low prices charged by Media24. Nine months later, Media24 shut down Forum, leaving Vista as the sole remaining local newspaper.

The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged

The largest retailers account for less than 50% of sales in the South African grocery retail sector
Business
1 week ago

Following its investigation, the Competition Commission referred a complaint of predatory price fixing to the Competition Tribunal in 2011.

The Commission argued that Media24’s pricing behaviour was predatory, and was prohibited by the Competition Act. However, the tribunal held that Media24’s pricing was not below either of the price standards contained in the section of the Competition Act. It did rule though that Media24 had contravened the catch-all section of the act that prohibits acts that could exclude competitors.

The tribunal acknowledged that while Media24 had priced below its average total costs during the period of the complaint, this alone was not enough to prove predatory price fixing.

However, it did conclude that the company was guilty of predatory pricing because it priced advertising in Forum below the average total cost of production – with the intention to perform a predatory act.

Media24 then approached the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) to overturn the decision, and succeeded on two grounds. Firstly that predatory pricing can only be proven through evidence of exclusionary conduct, and not simply evidence of intention. Secondly, the CAC believed that the price threshold set by the tribunal was inappropriate.

Competition Commission says it can't charge foreign banks in rand-rigging case

The Competition Commission concluded on Wednesday that it has no powers to charge foreign banks being investigated in an exchange-rate rigging case ...
Business
2 weeks ago

The Competition Commission then approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the CAC’s findings, and asked the apex court to determine the appropriate cost threshold to be used by courts in determining whether low prices constitute predatory pricing.

The Competition Commission argued in November last year, when the case was heard, that the CAC’s findings were contrary to the spirit of the Competition Act, and that the tribunal was correct in trying to assist small and medium businesses against large businesses such as Media24.

Media24 argued that the CAC was correct for insisting on evidence of predatory conduct, instead of relying on simply testing for the intent of the parties.

Theron explained on Wednesday that four separate rulings had been written by the various justices on this matter.

While some of her peers believed that the issue was not a purely legal one, and that the Constitutional Court should not interfere with the current matter, she and five of her peers (a majority) believed the apex court was well within its ambit to rule on what remains a major issue for the public.

However, because of the numerous disagreements between the judgments, the court ultimately ruled by majority - that while the leave to appeal should be granted, the Competition Commission's appeal should be dismissed with costs.

MORE

'They're milking us': Vodacom, MTN data findings revive #DataMustFall

The Competition Commission's finding that Vodacom and MTN charged users more for data compared to other countries did not surprise many on social ...
News
2 months ago

Media24 loses upfront payments in Goldfields after forcing a competitor out of business

The Competition Tribunal issued its finding on remedies to address the harm done by Media24 through its predatory pricing strategy in the Goldfields ...
News
2 years ago

Cigarette makers light fire under supermarket giant Spar

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), representing local cigarette makers, has hauled Spar to the Competitions Commission.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
X