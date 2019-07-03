South Africa

SAHRC admitted as friend of court in undocumented children case

03 July 2019 - 07:04 By ERNEST MABUZA
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been admitted as a a friend of the court in a case concerning the rights of undocumented pupils to have access to basic education.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been admitted as a a friend of the court in a case concerning the rights of undocumented pupils to have access to basic education.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The high court in Grahamstown on Tuesday admitted the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as a friend of the court in a case concerning the right of undocumented pupils to have access to basic education.

The court heard the commission’s application to be part of the case on Tuesday. It was launched in 2017 by the Centre for Child Law and 25 others versus the Minister of Basic Education and four others.

It will be heard in September.

The centre applied for an order that no pupil may be excluded from a public school on the basis that he or she does not have an identity number, permit or passport.

Basic education in SA is 'firmly on the rise': Angie Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said in her keynote address on Tuesday morning that she believes SA’s basic education system is “firmly on ...
News
17 hours ago

The commission said on Tuesday it was hopeful that this litigation would provide much-needed clarity in relation to the scope and meaning of the right to a basic education insofar as undocumented pupils were concerned.

It said the lack of documentation affected South African, stateless, refugee and migrant children, as well as the children of asylum-seekers, who remain some of the most vulnerable in society.

It said despite guidance having been provided by international human rights bodies confirming that the right of access to education was guaranteed to all persons, irrespective of documented or legal status, the current legal system in SA did not provide adequate protection to such pupils.

The commission said the exclusion of children from accessing a basic education would have devastating implications, not only on the individuals concerned, but on the country and the region.

“This case is therefore crucial in ensuring that the country aligns itself to international human rights standards, and is a critical step in ensuring universal access to the right to a basic education, to non-discrimination, dignity, and the rights of the child in South Africa,” the commission said.

MORE

Rights commission wants in on undocumented children court case

The South African Human Rights Commission will on Tuesday ask to be admitted as a friend of the court in a groundbreaking case concerning the right ...
News
1 day ago

Human Rights Commission sets sights on Gavin Watson's family over Agrizzi's k-word audio clip

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) plans to take on members of controversial Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's family over a racially-laden audio ...
News
5 days ago

Single-medium schools should accommodate other languages: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says single-medium schools should accommodate other languages when they place pupils.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
X