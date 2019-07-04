Public urged to report unathorised R99 debit order scam to police

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have requested the public to report unauthorised R99 debit order deductions from their bank accounts.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said there had been a number of media reports of people complaining about these unauthorised debit orders.

However, she said the people had not laid charges with police.

“We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Fin 24 reported last month that an extensive investigation into illegal debit order scams involving the country’s major commercial banks had revealed the existence of organised crime syndicates seemingly operating on a massive scale.

It said the extensive and broad investigation, which involved the entire financial industry, the Hawks, the police and the South African Revenue Service, had uncovered that at least R1.6bn a year was being fraudulently debited from the bank accounts of ordinary South Africans.

Gwala urged the public to take care of their banking details by not responding to any texts and emails that required identification details and bank pin codes.

Police also provided other preventative measures to protect people from being scammed: