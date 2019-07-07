South Africa

Two die in head-on crash in Limpopo

07 July 2019 - 11:22 By Nico Gous
Two people died in a head-on collision on Saturday outside Mookgophong, Limpopo.
Two people died in a head-on collision on Saturday outside Mookgophong, Limpopo.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Two people died in a head-on collision on Saturday in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the collision happened around 3pm on the R101 near Squirrels Lodge outside Mookgophong.

“It is alleged that a VW Polo sedan, grey in colour and travelling from Mokopane to Gauteng, collided head-on with a truck ... travelling from Gauteng to Mokopane. The only two occupants from the VW Polo, both males, died instantly whereas, three men from the truck were rushed to the nearest hospital with serious injuries,” Manamela said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE:

'Drunk driver' arrested after ploughing into pedestrians in Pretoria

A motorist is in custody after allegedly ploughing into four pedestrians, killing two of them, in Temba North in Pretoria.
News
1 day ago

Driver faces probe after forensic pathology van rolls with corpse inside

The Eastern Cape department of health is investigating a pathology driver after it was found that he was allegedly drunk when he rolled the van with ...
News
4 days ago

More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA

Entry-Level Vehicle Safety Report (ELVS) shows that more can and must be done in this important and ultra-competitive segment of the market
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  4. WATCH | Footage released of armed robbers shooting guard in Woodmead heist South Africa
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X