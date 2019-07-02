Driver faces probe after forensic pathology van rolls with corpse inside

A driver who claimed his forensic pathology van was hijacked when he stopped for a toilet break may have to elaborate on how the vehicle was found overturned with a female corpse inside.

Initial reports suggested that the vehicle was allegedly hijacked on Monday evening in Kambi village on the R61 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The driver claimed he had stopped on the side of the road to "relieve himself" when he was attacked by hijackers. The vehicle was later found overturned.

The incident is under investigation by police and the provincial department of health.

Provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that there were reports alleging that the driver had smelt of alcohol.

"The body was found, the vehicle is damaged and there is a suspicion ... I think he [the driver] was pulling a stunt when he got into an accident," said Gomba.

Gomba said the driver had been on his way to a mortuary. The woman apparently died of smoke inhalation.

"The department together with the police are investigating the matter. The vehicle is in the hands of the police and they are now investigating the full circumstances.

"One of the things that they are going to investigate is whether there was anyone else in the car with him," said Gomba.

Police spokesperson Cpt Dineo Koena said the vehicle was reported stolen on Monday evening at around 8pm. The corpse was being transported from a local funeral parlour to the mortuary.

She said the vehicle was later recovered by the police, including the corpse, two cellphones and a wallet.