Four arrested after allegedly being found with fresh abalone in Cape Town

Western Cape police arrested four people at the weekend after they were allegedly found in possession of fresh abalone.

Captain FC van Wyk said police received a tip-off from community members that abalone was being kept at a house in Milnerton, Cape Town.

He said they pounced after 10pm on Friday and found six plastic bags containing fresh abalone.

Police also found equipment used to prepare abalone.

The value of the abalone could not be immediately confirmed.

The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon.