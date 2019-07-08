Reusable sanitary wear is keeping disadvantaged girls in school: survey

Reusable sanitary wear is allowing schoolgirls in semi-urban and rural areas of SA to attend classes regularly.

An Ipsos survey found that Project Dignity - a non-profit concern disseminating reusable sanitary pads and underwear to disadvantaged schoolgirls – is having a positive impact on school attendance.

In 2010, a KwaZulu-Natal woman, Sue Barnes, who has a background in fashion design, created the country’s first reusable sanitary pad and underwear pack - Subz Pants and Pads - to address girls missing school because of the cost of sanitary wear.

The product is a patented design where the washable, reusable sanitary pad clips directly onto a 100% cotton panty.