South Africa

Here's what you need to know about the Cape Flats murders

10 July 2019 - 06:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gun Free SA has urged police to destroy the guns confiscated from criminals.
Gun Free SA has urged police to destroy the guns confiscated from criminals.
Image: iStock

Community leaders, law enforcement officials and members of the public continue to express their shock and concern after the death of 11 people in the Cape Flats over the weekend.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said 11 people were gunned down in Philippi East.

Community leaders have called for the intervention of the South African National Defence Force, which they believe will help curb the crime in the province. News24 reported that police minister Bheki Cele on Monday insisted that police are not losing the fight against crime: "No, we are not losing the war against crime but the situation is bad."

Here's what you need to know: 

Authorities' response

An IOL report stated that community safety MMC Albert Fritz on Monday condemned the escalating crime rate and deaths. He said across the province a total of 55 people were killed between Friday midnight and Monday. He said some had been stabbed and others died through gun violence. Fritz said he had engaged with the SANDF, as he believes they can help curb the lawlessness in the province.

Gun Free SA's reaction

Gun Free SA said police needed to ensure that guns surrendered are destroyed, as this is the only way in which murders by gun violence can be prevented. It stated that July 9 was declared #GunDestructionDay by the United Nations, in an effort to aid the destruction of small arms worldwide. 

Preventing 'gun leakage' from police stores

Gun Free SA also proposed measures which can be taken to ensure that the '"leakage" of guns from police stores is reduced and eventually eradicated. These measures include marking the weapons. 

"All firearms scheduled to be destroyed must be marked prior to destruction to show that the weapon was held within the destruction storage programme."

Public's reaction

As news of the deaths emerged, many took to social media, calling for stronger action to be taken.

MORE

Gun Free SA tells police to destroy firearms to keep them out of underworld's hands

Gun Free SA on Tuesday urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to destroy seized and surrendered firearms.
News
1 day ago

Most Cape Flats kids carry guns, knives to school. Why?

Most pupils who live in the Cape Flats have carried either a gun or a knife to school because they did not feel safe, a study has found.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town risks becoming 'world's most dangerous city'

As the murder rate in the Mother City spirals, it has emerged that a botched attempt to set up a police squad to rein in murderous gangs has ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X