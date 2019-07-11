Octopus fishing lines to be removed by the weekend - if the weather allows

False Bay has three permit holders, one of which is dormant and two of which are held by the same operator, Creecy said.

She said she had met with all the octopus fishing operators in South Africa, including one in Saldahna Bay and one in Mossel Bay, on July 4.

“We had an extended discussion about alternative technologies,” she said, adding that the operators wanted to look at the financing of these.

“There are also concerns around lobster fishing and the scientists are looking into that as well,” she said.