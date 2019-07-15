South Africa

Ex-footballer Marc Batchelor shot in suspected hit

15 July 2019 - 21:06 By Nico Gous
Former Bafana Bafana striker Marc Batchelor was killed in an apparent hit outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.
Image: Supplied

Former Bafana Bafana striker Marc Batchelor was shot and killed in a suspected hit on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said two men on a motorcycle shot Batchelor “before he could drive into his premises at Olivedale after 6pm”.

Dlamini confirmed that Batchelor was the victim in the shooting, and that the retired footballer's family had been informed.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

This is a developing story.

