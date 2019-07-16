South Africa

'Hitchhiking' Limpopo rapists given life sentences

16 July 2019 - 17:06 By Nico Gous
The Polokwane high court on Tuesday handed out hefty sentences to men accused of rape, kidnap and theft.
The Polokwane high court on Tuesday handed out hefty sentences to men accused of rape, kidnap and theft.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock. File photo.

The Polokwane high court sentenced two men on Friday for raping two women in 2017.

The police had arrested four suspects in their 30s for rape, kidnapping and robbery.

Police spokesperson Const Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa said that on May 15 2017 about 8pm, the suspects raped two women aged 23 and 31 near the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane after they had hitchhiked to Mankweng.

"Two of the four accused initially stood among the hitchhikers at the said hiking spot, pretending to be hitchhiking, when the other two arrived in a white Volkswagen Golf Velocity and picked up their accomplices and the two women," Ramakgoakgoa said.

"On the way, the driver turned towards Flora Park. One of the accused produced a firearm and the driver drove to a secluded spot next to the N1 highway." 

The suspects stole the women's handbags, cellphones, bank cards and cash. Two of the suspects then left to withdraw money from the women's bank accounts. Meanwhile, the other two suspects raped the women.

"Thereafter the victims were dropped at a bushy area in the Westenburg area on the outskirts of Polokwane where they managed to get help," Ramakgoakgoa said.

The court handed down these sentences:

  • Phuti James Matlamela, 33, and Mathews Matsobane Kgobe, 32, were sentenced to life in prison for rape, 15 years for robbery and five years for kidnapping;
  • John Mogata Letsoalo, 38, was sentenced to two years for theft which was suspended for three years; and
  • the fourth suspect turned state witness.

MORE:

SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island

What was meant to be an excursion to film alleged abuse endured by donkeys in Santorini, Greece, turned out to be a nightmare for a South African ...
News
3 hours ago

'Masoyi Monster' stays behind bars as probe into 'serial killer' goes on

Julius Mndawe - the alleged "Masoyi Monster" - was remanded in custody after appearing briefly in court on Tuesday in connection with five murders in ...
News
5 hours ago

Nafiz Modack and his mother back in court on corruption charges

Corruption accused Nafiz Modack could enter into a plea agreement with the state.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  2. Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke South Africa
  3. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  4. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  5. SABC sheds jobs, closes five offices South Africa

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X