Paddle-skier stung by stingray off Eastern Cape coast

A paddle-skier ran into trouble offshore in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday when a blue stingray stung him.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and others responded to the scene around midday at the Mpenjati River mouth where the man, 72, was about 600m offshore.

“He reported to have been stung by a blue stingray while fishing. His arm suffered paralysis and pain and he was unable to paddle. We rescued him onto our sea rescue craft and brought him to the Glenmore Ski-Boat Club,” NSRI Port Edward station commander John Nicholas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police and paramedics waited ashore and took him to hospital, where he was stabilised. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We returned to sea on our NSRI rescue runner and recovered his paddle ski, which was brought to shore to be returned to the man,” Nicholas said.