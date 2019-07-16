Tensions flare as KZN 'serial rapist' appears on 30 counts

About three dozen women gathered at the Pinetown regional court on Tuesday anticipating the sentencing of a 29-year-old serial rapist, bringing his six-year reign of terror to an end.

Tensions flared and many of the victims broke down outside court after having had to go through the trauma of seeing the man who stripped them of their dignity.

Moses Mavila - dubbed the "Durban highway rapist" for the manner in which he attacked his victims at spots along the busy M19 freeway - was accused of 30 counts of rape committed between 2016 and 2019.