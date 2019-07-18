Smiles all round as soldiers finally join the Cape Flats gang war

Exactly a week after police minister Bheki Cele said soldiers would be deployed on the Cape Flats, the first military vehicles rolled into the Cape Flats on Thursday.

Videos on social media showed troops who are part of Operation Prosper arriving in Manenberg, which has seen scores of murders amid escalating gang violence across the Cape Flats.

Around 5pm, the operation - with helicopter support - moved across Jakes Gerwel Drive to Hanover Park, where residents attempted to shut down several roads two weeks ago in an anti-crime protest.

Community members turned out to welcome the soldiers, who returned the smiles and waves from their Mamba and Casspir armoured personnel carriers.

In his budget speech a week ago, Cele said he and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the deployment of the army to help police combat crime and preserve law and order.