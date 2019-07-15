South Africa

Troops deployed to Cape Town played peacekeeping role in DRC, Sudan

15 July 2019 - 13:30 By Iavan Pijoos
Soldiers supporting the police in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats in August 2011. Now soldiers with peacekeeping experience in the Sudan and DRC have been deployed. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA national defence force troops who have arrived in Cape Town on Monday, have done peace-keeping in countries including Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Army troops sent to support police in a crackdown on gang violence and criminals in parts of Cape Town were previously deployed in a peacekeeping role in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said on Monday that the troops were already in Cape Town.

The troops, comprised of soldiers from different parts of the country, were undergoing "mission ready" training ahead of their official deployment.

Their deployment is expected to help police curb gang violence and killings, particularly on the Cape Flats. The troops were reportedly from 8 South African Infantry Battalion.

Welcome to The War of the Cape Flats . Posts received from eblockwatch members in the area. This is happening now. Live...

Posted by Andre Snyman on Saturday, 13 July 2019

During a walkabout in Philippi East in Cape Town on Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele said the army would be deployed within days.

Cele said the soldiers would be expected to support and help the police.

Speaking after a crime summit in Paarl at the weekend, Cele said police had arrested 141 suspects in Cape Town at the weekend and he was aware that gangsters were  fleeing the province.

"The gangsters are beginning to spread around. We met on Saturday in another province but we will deal with that," he said.

Cele said communities had complained they were not properly represented during the summit, therefore a second summit to address spiralling violent crime in the Western Cape would be held within two weeks.

Second summit planned so gang-plagued communities can have their say

A second summit to address spiralling violent crime in the Western Cape will be held within two weeks.
News
23 hours ago

Bheki Cele: 'Gangsters are fleeing the Western Cape'

Police arrested 141 wanted suspects in Cape Town over the weekend but minister Bheki Cele says he is aware that gangsters are fleeing the province.
Politics
7 hours ago

Three shot in Cape Town ahead of army deployment

As South African National Defence Force units prepare to deploy to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats, three men have been shot in Belhar, the City ...
News
22 hours ago

As army prepared to deploy, 25-year-old shot 'multiple times' in the head

South African National Defence Force units made their way to Cape Town from across the country on Friday afternoon to constitute a battalion-sized ...
News
2 days ago

