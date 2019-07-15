Troops deployed to Cape Town played peacekeeping role in DRC, Sudan
SA national defence force troops who have arrived in Cape Town on Monday, have done peace-keeping in countries including Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said on Monday that the troops were already in Cape Town.
The troops, comprised of soldiers from different parts of the country, were undergoing "mission ready" training ahead of their official deployment.
Their deployment is expected to help police curb gang violence and killings, particularly on the Cape Flats. The troops were reportedly from 8 South African Infantry Battalion.
Welcome to The War of the Cape Flats . Posts received from eblockwatch members in the area. This is happening now. Live...Posted by Andre Snyman on Saturday, 13 July 2019
During a walkabout in Philippi East in Cape Town on Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele said the army would be deployed within days.
Cele said the soldiers would be expected to support and help the police.
Speaking after a crime summit in Paarl at the weekend, Cele said police had arrested 141 suspects in Cape Town at the weekend and he was aware that gangsters were fleeing the province.
"The gangsters are beginning to spread around. We met on Saturday in another province but we will deal with that," he said.
Cele said communities had complained they were not properly represented during the summit, therefore a second summit to address spiralling violent crime in the Western Cape would be held within two weeks.