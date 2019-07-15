As army deployment is delayed, 43 murdered over bloody Cape Town weekend

The looming deployment of a battalion of SANDF troops did not hamper criminals from bringing terror to streets of Cape Town.

It was another bloody weekend in the city.

While police minister Bheki Cele boasted about the arrest of 141 suspects at a crime summit in Paarl on Sunday afternoon, it has emerged that 43 people were killed between Friday and Monday.

This was also despite a heightened police presence in some of Cape Town's most violent areas, such as Philippi where 13 people were killed the previous weekend.

In one case at the weekend, three people were injured in Grassy Park after police and suspects exchanged gunfire.

"Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred on July 13 (Saturday) in Grassy Park are under investigation, an attempted murder case was opened for investigation by Ipid," said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"According to reports the incident occurred at 11.30pm. Police responded to the complaint and a shooting between the police and the suspects occurred. Three people aged 18, 26 and 27 were shot and wounded," he said.