Eskom, Gauteng government vow to deal with disruptions, crack down on illegal connections

19 July 2019 - 07:12 By Iavan Pijoos
Eskom said its technicians were often denied access when required to conduct audits and carry out necessary repairs to damaged equipment in affected areas.
Eskom and the Gauteng provincial government have joint forces to "decisively" deal with ongoing disruptions in the supply of electricity across the province.

The embattled power utility said attempts by them to restore power supply to areas that have experienced repeated failures due to illegal connections and meter tampering, had been hampered by "violent resistance" in the affected communities.

Eskom said its technicians had often been denied access when required to conduct audits and carry out repairs to damaged equipment in these affected areas.

The provincial government is expected to enlist support of law enforcement agencies to ensure that Eskom restores electricity supply to legal and paying customers in all affected areas across the province.

"The police will act firmly and decisively against anyone obstructing Eskom from carrying out its work.

"Eskom will conduct audits and remove illegal connections, fix bypassed meters, issue tamper fines and ultimately restore electricity supply to paying customers."

Eskom met with special advisor to the premier on service delivery and political management, Eric Mxolisi Xayiya, on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing problems regarding the increasing number of repeated equipment failures in some areas in the province.

