Nomhle Nkonyeni, James Small, Marc Batchelor & Johnny Clegg: South Africa poorer after deaths
A dark cloud fell over sport and the arts in SA after the deaths of four of the country's celebrated veterans. From actress Nomhle Nkonyeni to musician Johnny Clegg, here are four recent deaths that shattered Mzansi:
Johnny Clegg
Clegg was remembered by many for being a unifying voice for black and white South Africans. Having been a member of two crossover bands, Juluka and Savuka, Clegg earned himself the title of "white Zulu". He was laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Marc Batchelor
The life of former PSL striker Marc Batchelor was cut short after he was shot multiple times outside his home in Olivedale, Johannesburg, on Monday. No arrests have been made.
Nomhle Nkonyeni
Nknonyeni, 77, has been hailed as a talented actress who made a great contribution to the arts in SA. She suffered from heart complications at the time of her death.
James Small
The former Springbok rugby player died after a suspected heart attack. He was laid to rest on Wednesday. Family members, friends and former and current Springbok players gathered at the Wanderers Rugby Club on Thursday to bid him farewell.